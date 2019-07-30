VALLEY JUNCTION, Ore. — A California woman died and five people were injured after a minivan crashed along Highway 22 on Monday.

The crashed occurred just northwest of Valley Junction around 3:10 p.m., authorities said.

According to Oregon State Police, the driver lost control of the van while negotiating a sharp turn. The minivan went off the road and hit several signs before landing in a drainage ditch.

One passenger, 61-year-old Eliza Munoz Esquivel, died at the scene.

Fire officials said a 9-year-old boy was airlifted to a Salem hospital in a Life Flight helicopter. He was later moved to a Portland hospital.

The other four people were taken to hospitals by ambulances.

All six people in the van are from Ventura, Calif.

Valley Junction is located where Highways 22 and 18 meet in Polk County, east of Grand Ronde.

