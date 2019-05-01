A woman was taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run in Aloha on Friday night, according to Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office received the call around 4:59 p.m. of a woman pedestrian hit at Southwest 185th Avenue and Farmington Road.

The woman was alert and breathing when deputies arrived, the sheriff's office said. Her injuries are unknown.

The suspect left the scene but was seen by an off-duty Clackamas County sergeant.

The sergeant followed the suspect and saw him crash into another vehicle at Southwest 179th Avenue and Oak Street when he eventually hit a fence. He was then pinned in by the sergeant using his personal vehicle.

The suspect was taken into custody.

