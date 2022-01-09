Woman waiting for bus in SE Portland hit, killed by street racers Saturday

Portland police confirmed 26-year-old Ashlee McGill was struck by an out-of-control vehicle driving down Stark Street early Saturday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTLAND, Ore. — Early Saturday morning, Ashlee McGill sat waiting for the first bus of the day around the corner of Southeast Stark Street and 133rd Avenue in Portland. Her family said she was on her way home, but she never made it there.

Based on evidence and witness statements, Portland police confirmed McGill died after being hit by an out-of-control vehicle, one of two street racing down Stark Street around 5:30 a.m. Officers said she was an innocent bystander.

"They say [the car] hit so hard, it exploded the bench," explained Misty Nicholson, McGill's mother. "She didn't deserve it. She's a good girl. She's my baby."

Nicholson told KGW she found out her daughter had died from authorities three days after the deadly crash. She also said the medical examiner told her family that it's likely McGill died instantly due to the speed of the car.

OTHER STORIES: Man shot during Marine Drive street takeover was later found dead

"I had to go see where my daughter died. I had to see," she said. "They wouldn't let me see her body because she was ... pretty bad. Pretty bad."

On Thursday, dozens of friends and family members joined together at the site of the crash. By lighting candles and putting up her picture, they hope people passing by will remember McGill.

Police report the case is still actively under investigation and said no arrests have been made at this time.

Nicholson said she's praying her daughter's death will remind everyone on this road and across Portland to slow down.

"Slow down. Think before you do things because there's more lives than just yours that you're putting on the line," she said.