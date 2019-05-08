SALEM, Ore. — A woman was hit and killed in an intersection in Salem on Monday morning, police say.

The crash happened at 6:27 a.m. Officers arriving at the scene of the crash, in the intersection of Owens Street SE and Liberty Street SE, found the woman lying in the roadway. She was already dead.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police have closed Liberty Street SE between Miller Street and Owens Street during the investigation.