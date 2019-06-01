PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman walking on a sidewalk was hit by a driver and killed in Northeast Portland on Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. on Northeast Airport Way near Mason Street.

Responding officers found 34-year-old Rachelle Cox of Portland on the ground and medics determined she was dead.

Investigators believe the driver left the road and went up onto the sidewalk, striking Cox.

Rachelle D. Cox

Anthony Cox

A 911 caller provided information about the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash, including its location, Portland police said. Officers responded to the location, near Northeast Airport Way and Riverside Parkway, and found the vehicle and driver.

No charges have been filed.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Portland police at 503-823-2103.