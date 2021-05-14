Medical Examiner asks for help identifying woman who died in SE Portland

Her body was found in a green space near Southeast Foster Road and Interstate 205 in the Lents neighborhood.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office is asking for help to identify a woman who died on May 3 in Southeast Portland. Her body was found in a green space near Southeast Foster Road and Interstate 205 in the Lents neighborhood.

The woman was white, between 40 and 60 years old, 5-foot-2 and 92 pounds. Here hair was short, straight and graying black. She had no scars or tattoos, but was missing an upper left front tooth. She wore a pink T-shirt and blue jeans.