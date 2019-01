LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — Police are investigating a death inside a home in Lake Oswego.

First responders were called to Bass Lane and River Run Drive shortly after 4 p.m. for a medical emergency.

Officers arrived to find a woman dead and her husband injured inside the home. The husband was taken to the hospital.

Police said they are with a suspect.

The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team is on the scene. They don't believe there is a threat to the public.