SALEM, Ore. — A 55-year-old woman was found dead inside a Salem home on Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in the 3600 block of Watson AV NE at about 11:00 a.m.

A male suspect was detained at the location, according to police. The scene was placed on lockdown.

Detectives are continuing their investigation.

Police are withholding the woman’s name until family has been notified. The suspect’s name will be released once he is formally charged.

No other information was given.