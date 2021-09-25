Woman dies in Vancouver house fire

The Clark County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating to determine the cause.

VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman was found dead inside a home that caught fire in Vancouver early Saturday morning, fire officials said. T

A neighbor called the Vancouver Fire Department around 2:20 a.m. to report a house fire at 14808 NE 83rd Street. The fire department was told someone may be inside.

Arriving crews could see flames coming out of the first floor window of the two-story home. They quickly entered the building and found a woman dead on the first floor.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes.

A second resident, who was not home when the fire happened, is receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.