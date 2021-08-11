Woman dies in Southeast Portland house fire

She perished along with two dogs in a house fire Wednesday night on Southeast Bybee Boulevard near 54th Avenue.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died in a house fire Wednesday night in Southeast Portland's Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood, fire officials said.

Firefighters responded to the fire, on Southeast Bybee Boulevard near 54th Avenue, at about 8:40 p.m.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the home, Portland Fire & Rescue (PF&R) said in a news release.

Officials said the fire burned hot as crews attempted to put out the flames while also searching the home for occupants.

They located one woman inside who was believed to be in 50-60 years old. She was brought out of the home, but first responders determined that she was deceased. Two dogs were also found dead inside the home, PF&R said.

Because of the extreme temperatures Wednesday evening, a rehab unit was called to provide water and monitor the condition of firefighters on scene.