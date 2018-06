HILLSBORO, Ore. – A woman died in a residential fire in Hillsboro on Thursday afternoon.

The fire is in the area of Northwest 191st Avenue and Walker Road.

Hillsboro Fire described the woman as "elderly." Her name was not immediately released.

Firefighters said the blaze was under control at 4 p.m. Crews are working to extinguish hot spots.

This story will be updated.

Fatal fire at Hillsboro residence on June 7, 2018

Hillsboro Fire

