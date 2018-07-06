HILLSBORO, Ore. – A woman died in a house fire in Hillsboro on Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out at around 3:10 p.m. in the area of Northwest 191st Avenue and Walker Road.

Crews arrived to find the two-story home engulfed with flames and heavy smoke on the south and east side of the home. They had water on the fire within minutes and had the blaze under control within 40 minutes, according to Hillsboro Fire.

Fatal fire at Hillsboro residence on June 7, 2018

Hillsboro Fire

Thirty-two firefighters from Hillsboro Fire and Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to the fire.

Hillsboro Fire described the woman as "elderly." Her name has not been released.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. An investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 KGW