Woman dies hours after she was hit by U-Haul truck in East Portland

The moving truck came to a stop on nearby MAX train tracks after it hit the woman on East Burnside Street.

PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died Monday night, a few hours after she was hit by a U-Haul truck in East Portland, Gresham police reported.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of East Burnside Street and Southeast 167th Avenue. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. She died at the hospital a few hours later. Police did not identify the woman.

The driver of the truck stayed at the scene and was cooperative. Police did not report an arrest or citation.

After the crash, the truck came to a stop in the middle of MAX train tracks, and trains were stopped in both directions for a few hours. During the investigation, police asked drivers to avoid East Burnside Street from Southeast 172nd Avenue to Southeast 162nd Avenue. The road reopened and trains resumed around 5:30 p.m.

The East Metro Vehicular Crime Team is in charge of the crash investigation.

Anyone with information who has not spoken with police is asked to call 503-618-2719 and reference case number 23-07280.

