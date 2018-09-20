TIGARD, Ore. — A woman died and her brother was injured in a Tigard duplex fire Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The sister was found dead inside the home, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said. Her brother, who also lived inside the duplex, was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

On scene of a fatal fire in Tigard. Adult brother and sister shared a duplex. Brother transported and will survive. Sister didn’t make it. No cause yet, broke out about 6:30 am. @KGWNews pic.twitter.com/cxymZbjkO7 — Tim Gordon (@TimGordonPDX) September 20, 2018

The fire started around 6:45 a.m. at a duplex in the 9000 block of 91st Avenue near Hall Boulevard, officials said.

Investigators and a medical examiner are on scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is not suspicious in nature, fire officials said.

Firefighters said they didn't hear smoke detectors going off when they entered the home.

© 2018 KGW