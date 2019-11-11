PORTLAND, Oregon — Police are still searching for the person who ran over and killed a woman in the Pearl District last month.

Stephanie Diane Marcortt, 54, died in the Nov. 11 crash at Northwest 9th Avenue and Glisan Street.

Investigators say they believe Marcortt was riding in a small white pickup truck, got out through the passenger side door and was then run over by the truck.

Police said they don't know why Marcortt got out of the car. Police also didn't say if the car was moving or stationary when Marcortt got out. And police don't know the make or model of the truck, or who was driving.

Stephanie Diane Marcortt

Portland Police Bureau

If you have any information that could help police identify the truck or the driver, please call Portland police at 503-823-3333. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is also offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you want to report information to Crime Stoppers, you can do so anonymously. To report, download the P3 Tips app, visit the website, or call 503-823-4357.

MORE: Police looking for driver who hit woman and dog in Southeast Portland

MORE: Police identify person killed in NE Portland hit-and-run; suspect sought