PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died at the hospital after a two-vehicle crash with a DUII suspect on Monday at Southeast Division Street and 112th Avenue.

Police arrested the other driver in the crash, 22-year-old Zodiac P. Clark. He's currently being held at the Multnomah County jail on charges of manslaughter, reckless driving and DUII.

Zodiac P. Clark

Portland Police Bureau

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries before she died. Her name is expected to be released after relatives are notified of her death.

The investigation into the crash closed Division Street between 111th and 117th avenues through the morning commute.

