PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died at the hospital following an early morning two-vehicle crash Monday at Southeast Division Street and 112th Avenue.

Her name was expected to be released after relatives were notified of her death.

She was in a crash with a person who has since been arrested. The charges were not immediately released by the police.

The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries before she died.

The investigation into the crash closed Division Street between 111th and 117th avenues through the morning commute.

Further information was not available.