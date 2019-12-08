PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman died at the hospital following an early morning two-vehicle crash Monday at Southeast Division Street and 112th Avenue.
Her name was expected to be released after relatives were notified of her death.
She was in a crash with a person who has since been arrested. The charges were not immediately released by the police.
The woman was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries before she died.
The investigation into the crash closed Division Street between 111th and 117th avenues through the morning commute.
Further information was not available.