SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Officials say a woman died and three homes burned in a blaze that may have been started by fireworks in Springfield, Oregon.

Fire crews responded shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday. The fire was under control a little more than an hour later.

Authorities have yet to identify the woman who was killed, but a man visiting the scene told The Register-Guard it was his 75-year-old grandmother.

Springfield police Lt. Scott McKee said the fire is believed to have started in a garage. Smoke quickly overwhelmed the whole house, and the blaze spread to a neighboring duplex.

Though officials suspect fireworks, the investigation into the cause of the fire remains active.

© 2018 KGW