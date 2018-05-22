PORTLAND, Ore. — The person who police believe shot and killed a woman late Monday night in downtown Portland has been charged with murder.

Portland Police identified the victim as 28-year-old Gigi Pierce, a transgender woman from Boise, Idaho. She died of a gunshot wound, the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office said.

Investigators say they believe Pierce was shot during a disturbance between her and the suspect, 33-year-old Sophia Adler, at about 11 p.m. Monday on Southwest 2nd Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Pierce lying on the sidewalk. They provided emergency first aid but the woman died.

Adler remained at the scene and was arrested. She was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and charged with murder.

The case will be presented to a grand jury. She did not have a lawyer as of Tuesday morning.

If anyone has information, including video surveillance, they should contact Det. Vincent Cui at (503) 823-0449 or via email at vince.cui@portlandoregon.gov.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

