'I hope she makes it': Woman found assaulted in Southeast Portland car wash parking lot

Employees at Eco Car Wash on Southeast 82nd Avenue found the victim Monday morning.

PORTLAND, Oregon — A woman was rushed to the hospital after an employee at a Southeast Portland car wash found her severely beaten in the business's parking lot Monday morning, Portland police said.

An employee discovered the victim at around 7:30 a.m. in the back parking area of Eco Car Wash on Southeast 82nd Avenue near Holgate Boulevard. According to PPB, she'd been "severely assaulted." Medics rushed the woman to the hospital. Officials said she was in critical condition and characterized her injuries as extremely serious.

“I just can't believe anyone would do that to a woman, you know?” said Cindy, a neighbor who asked to only be identified by her first name. “It hit me hard, I felt really bad and I just couldn't believe it. I just thought it was a little too close.”

A car wash employee told KGW the business's number one priority is customers’ safety, and they did not believe what happened would impact that. There were, however, concerns over activity in the area outside business hours, specifically with trespassers who rummage through dumpsters and leave trash in the back parking area where the victim was found.



“I hope she makes it,” said Cindy. “I hope whoever did this, they find."