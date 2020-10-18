Woman arrested in string of fires in Southeast Portland

Portland Fire and Rescue had to extinguish a series of fires at a carport, two buildings, a homeless camp and two dumpsters, among others.

PORTLAND, Ore. — After a series of suspicious fires were set overnight, a woman has been arrested.

Portland Fire and Rescue put out a series of fires in the early hours of Sunday between 1:40 a.m. through 4:15 a.m.

The Portland Police Bureau began investigating the suspicious fires and officers on patrols extinguished two of the fires with extinguishers they carried in their squad cars.

10 fires in total were started in the area of Southeast 161st Street and Southeast Alder, Southeast 160th and Southeast Stark Street, along with locations near East Burnside Street.

These fires included: a car fire that spread to a carport and threatened a residence, two other building fires, an additional car fire, one fire involving a homeless camp, two dumpster fires at an apartment complex, two garbage bin fires and a mailbox fire.

Since approximately 1:50 am there has been a cluster of approx 6 fires in several block radius of 160/E Burnside, two PF&R investigators as well as PPB are working on these incidents, further updates to come as investigation progresses. — Portland Fire&Rescue (@PDXFire) October 18, 2020

Authorities say no one was injured in any of the fires.

The police officers in the area arrested a woman who was near the origins of one of the fires at Southeast 147th Street and East Burnside Street. Upon further investigation by police and the fire department, Sierra Nicole Murdock was arrested and charged with two counts of arson.

Police said there may be other charges forthcoming.