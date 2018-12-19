A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a crash late Tuesday night on Interstate 205 that left a man seriously injured, police said.

A driver crashed into a parked, empty construction vehicle at about 10 p.m. under the Southeast Stark Street overpass. The passenger was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, where he is receiving treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The driver, 25-year-old Rachel Banks, was arrested and is being lodged at the Multnomah County Jail. She faces charges of DUII, second-degree assault and reckless driving.

Rachel Banks, the suspect in a DUII crash on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, on Interstate 205 in Portland, Oregon that left one man with life-threatening injuries.

Portland Police Bureau

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Portland police traffic division at 503-832-2103.