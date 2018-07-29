LINN COUNTY, Ore. — A 56-year-old woman was arrested early Sunday morning after stabbing her ex-boyfriend inside a home in the 28000 block of Pleasant Valley Road near Sweet Home in Linn County on Sunday, according to police.

The ex-boyfriend and owner of the home, 58-year-old Michael Speck, had reported being stabbed by his ex-girlfriend, Nancy Edwards.

Speck told police that he and Edwards had ended their relationship, but he had allowed her to live in the outbuilding located in the property. Early Sunday morning Speck asked to move out and stabbed she stabbed him.

After being stabbed, Speck locked himself inside the house and called police. While he was on the phone Edwards broke into the home and attempted to stab Speck again, according to police.

Speck was taken to the hospital for treatment for a punctured lung, he is listed in stable condition.

Edwards was arrested for attempted murder, assault, and unlawful use of a weapon. She was lodged into the Linn County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police.

