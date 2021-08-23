Woman arrested after attempting to kidnap 6-year-old boy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Elizabeth A. Zurcher-Wood, 37, has been arrested and charged with kidnapping in the second degree, three counts of bias crime in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct in the second degree and menacing after she allegedly tried to kidnap a 6-year-old boy from his family.



Portland police said that on Aug. 22, officers were sent out to SW 3rd Avenue and W Burnside Street to speak with a family who reported an attempted kidnapping. The family told police that they were waiting outside of a pizza restaurant when Zurcher-Wood approached them. She tried to lunge at the 6-year-old boy saying she wanted to take him.



The family tried to back away and began throwing things at her to keep her back when Zurcher-Wood threatened them with weapons and used racial slurs. She fled the scene.



However, police caught up with her near SW 1st Avenue and SW Ankeny Street. She cooperated and was arrested. Police found a machete and an ax in her possession, which were taken as evidence.