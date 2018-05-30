PORTLAND, Ore. -- For the past decade, 95-year-old Fern Glass has been writing a diary of her life.

She's a mom, grandmother, great-grandmother, and even a great-great-grandmother. So she has a lot of stories to tell.

When one of her great-granddaughters got engaged, she gave Fern a call.

"She called and asked me if I would be willing to be one of her flower girls and I laughed," Glass said. "It's been funny all the time."

She said yes, laughing more. She thinks it's funny because she's 95.

Her great-granddaughter, Julia Bruce, said, "I love my grandma, I think she's really cute and sweet. I thought she would enjoy it."

And she did, her family says she would tell anyone she came across. Even those on the plane from her home in Alabama to Portland.

But first, she had to go shopping. In the first store she walked into, Fern found the perfect dress.

Fern Glass was a flower girl in her great-granddaughter's wedding.

Dressed in white, she waited in the wings until the bridal party had walked down the aisle. Her walker adorned in flowers and lace, she stepped down the aisle, dropping flowers as she went.

"I just walked a couple of steps, stopped and picked the flowers out and put them in. She did too, and then I walked a couple more steps, stopped and put some more flowers in." she said.

It's one more chapter to add to her already storied life.

"I thought she looked amazing, I thought my grandma is beautiful." Julia said.

© 2018 KGW