PORTLAND, Ore. — Expect scattered rain showers Thursday with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 40 degrees, according to KGW meteorologist Rod Hill.

"During the day, scattered showers should be mostly rain for the valley and the coast. The high hills above 500 feet could still see a quick burst of snow as showers pass this afternoon," Hill said.

Temperatures in spots dipped below freezing Wednesday night, so there will still some icy roads Thursday morning.

Hill said there's a small chance of snow in the high hills above 500 feet on Thursday afternoon, but the snow level will rise above 1,000 feet Thursday night, with scattered rain showers and temperatures near or above 32 degrees.

"Friday daytime brings scattered rain showers and highs in the mid 40s. The chance of moisture ends Friday night. A dry weekend with partly to mostly sunny skies remains likely," he said.

Snow fell in the Portland area earlier this week, with accumulations ranging from a trace to a couple inches, shutting down a stretch of Northwest Germantown Road and causing several rollovers and crashes.

In Junction City, some school principals had a lot of fun with their snow day announcements, creating videos that included a spot-on parody of The Sounds of Silence and short re-imaginings of Piano Man and Another One Bites the Dust.

RELATED: 'Sounds of Snow Days': Oregon principals' hilarious parody announces school closure

