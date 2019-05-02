PORTLAND, Ore. — There will be a slight chance of snow Thursday evening and a wintry mix Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Expect showers Friday night and Saturday, with a chance of snow showers on Sunday, the NWS reports.
With this latest storm, nearly five feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from Thursday through next Tuesday, according to KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino. Over four feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly four feet at Mount Bachelor.
While his Tuesday evening forecast called for up to two inches of snow Friday and Saturday, the NWS Wednesday morning forecast called for wetter conditions through Saturday, with a chance of snow on Monday.
The threat of another snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Monday and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon through Tuesday.