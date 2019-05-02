PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday, calling for 2 to 4 inches to fall.

The weather service says up to 6 inches could fall at elevations 1,000 feet or higher.

"Plan on snow and ice covered roads tonight and Saturday," the NWS announced Friday. "Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly tonight as temperatures fall below freezing. There is a small chance freezing may occur before this evening`s commute is over."

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill's forecast mirrors the weather service outlook.

"Snow will quickly taper off Saturday evening as very cold air arrives, dropping valley temps to near 20 degrees," Hill said. "Sunday looks mostly dry with flurries and daytime highs near 32 degrees. Keep an eye Sunday evening for a second weather system dropping one to three inches of accumulation in Portland into Monday morning."

Hill said 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall at the coast, and expect 4 to 8 inches in the Coast Range and 6 to 12 inches in the Cascade foothills.

KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino answered your weather questions in this Thursday Facebook live chat.

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said some forecast models show the possibility of several inches of snow through Wednesday. While Zaffino said that scenario is not out of the question, he added there's a low-percentage chance the metro area gets that much snow.

With this latest storm, nearly five feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from through next Tuesday, according to Zaffino. Over 4 feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly 4 feet at Mount Bachelor.

Before Saturday's snowfall, the National Weather Service expected a band of light snow Friday morning between Wilsonville and Eugene. Accumulations will likely be between a dusting and a half-inch, the NWS said.

Possibility of snow between Wilsonville and Eugene on Friday morning

National Weather Service

The weekend snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Monday and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon on Tuesday.

