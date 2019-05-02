PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday, calling for 2 to 4 inches to fall.

The weather service says up to 6 inches could fall at elevations 1,000 feet or higher.

Bookmark this page for weather delays and closures!

"Plan on snow and ice covered roads tonight and Saturday," the NWS announced Friday. "Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly tonight as temperatures fall below freezing. There is a small chance freezing may occur before this evening`s commute is over."

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill's forecast mirrors the weather service outlook.

Latest KGW forecast

"Snow will quickly taper off Saturday evening as very cold air arrives, dropping valley temps to near 20 degrees," Hill said. "Sunday looks mostly dry with flurries and daytime highs near 32 degrees. Keep an eye Sunday evening for a second weather system dropping one to three inches of accumulation in Portland into Monday morning."

Hill said 1 to 2 inches of snow could fall at the coast, and expect 4 to 8 inches in the Coast Range and 6 to 12 inches in the Cascade foothills.

KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino answered your weather questions in this Thursday Facebook live chat.

Post by MattZaffinoPortland.

Get the new KGW Portland weather app 

KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said some forecast models show the possibility of several inches of snow through Wednesday. While Zaffino said that scenario is not out of the question, he added there's a low-percentage chance the metro area gets that much snow.

With this latest storm, nearly five feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from through next Tuesday, according to Zaffino. Over 4 feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly 4 feet at Mount Bachelor.

Before Saturday's snowfall, the National Weather Service expected a band of light snow Friday morning between Wilsonville and Eugene. Accumulations will likely be between a dusting and a half-inch, the NWS said.

Possibility of snow between Wilsonville and Eugene on Friday morning
Possibility of snow between Wilsonville and Eugene on Friday morning
National Weather Service

The weekend snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Monday and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon on Tuesday.

More helpful links:

Traffic links:

Your pics: 62 stunning photos of snow in Portland
01 / 62
Snow in Hillsboro on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
02 / 62
Christie Rice captured photographic proof of her first snow day in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
03 / 62
The tire tracks in the snow look like hearts, on Beech Court in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
04 / 62
Snow in Astoria, Oregon, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
05 / 62
Snow in Sublimity, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
06 / 62
Southbound Northeast 148th Avenue at Glisan was closed early Tuesday morning after a car slid into a gasoline tanker but has since reopened.
07 / 62
Southbound Northeast 148th Avenue at Glisan was closed early Tuesday morning after a car slid into a gasoline tanker but has since reopened.
08 / 62
Southbound Northeast 148th Avenue at Glisan was closed early Tuesday morning after a car slid into a gasoline tanker but has since reopened.
09 / 62
Southbound Northeast 148th Avenue at Glisan was closed early Tuesday morning after a car slid into a gasoline tanker but the road has since reopened.
10 / 62
Snow in Battle Ground, Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
11 / 62
It's slick in Portland, with the snow and ice, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
12 / 62
Peewee the Peacock enjoys the snow on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
13 / 62
Snow in North Camas, Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
14 / 62
Black ice at Multnomah Falls on Interstate 84 in Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
15 / 62
Snow in Estacada, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
16 / 62
4th Avenue in Estacada, Oregon is closed on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
17 / 62
Snow in The Dalles, Oregon looking north across the Columbia River into Washington, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
18 / 62
Snow in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
19 / 62
Snow in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
20 / 62
Snow in Battle Ground, Washington, on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
21 / 62
A view of the snow and traffic on I-84 in the background.
22 / 62
Snow in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, February 5, 2019.
23 / 62
Snow in Skamania County, about 10 miles up Washougal River Road.
24 / 62
Snow in Gresham, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
25 / 62
Snow in Portland, Oregon on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019.
26 / 62
1964 Chevy in snow
27 / 62
American flag in snow
28 / 62
Hayden Island
29 / 62
30 / 62
Tire tracks in the snow
31 / 62
Flowering snowball
32 / 62
Snow-covered trees in Sandy, Oregon.
33 / 62
34 / 62
Got snow?
35 / 62
Snow-covered trees
36 / 62
37 / 62
Tyee Yacht Club on the Columbia River
38 / 62
39 / 62
Tiny Library on Carr Street covered in snow
40 / 62
Snow in Brush Prairie
41 / 62
42 / 62
Snow in Fairview
43 / 62
44 / 62
45 / 62
46 / 62
Snow at Crown Point
47 / 62
Snow in Troutdale
48 / 62
Snowy playground
49 / 62
The American flag in the snow
50 / 62
Snow in downtown Salem
51 / 62
Snow in Washougal
52 / 62
Snow in Sandy
53 / 62
54 / 62
55 / 62
Snow in Battle Ground
56 / 62
57 / 62
58 / 62
Snow in Beavercreek
59 / 62
Snow in Klamath Falls
60 / 62
Snow in Newberg
61 / 62
62 / 62
Snow in Mill City
Your Pics: Snow is here!
01 / 38
Snow in Seaside, Oregon
02 / 38
Snow in Seaside, Oregon
03 / 38
Yes, SNOW at the Seaside Turnaround!
04 / 38
Snow in Seaside, Oregon
05 / 38
Snow in Seaside, Oregon.
06 / 38
Snow in Seaside, Oregon
07 / 38
Snow in Seaside, Oregon
08 / 38
Snow in Seaside, Oregon
09 / 38
Snow in Seaside, Oregon
10 / 38
Snow in Seaside, Oregon
11 / 38
Snow in Seaside, Oregon
12 / 38
Snow in Manzanita
13 / 38
Snow at Cannon Beach
14 / 38
Snow at Cannon Beach
15 / 38
Snow in Estacada
16 / 38
Cannon Beach snow
17 / 38
Snow in Warrenton
18 / 38
Snow in Tillamook
19 / 38
Snow in Gales Creek
20 / 38
Snow in Sandy
21 / 38
Snow in Cannon Beach
22 / 38
Snow in Beaver, Oregon
23 / 38
Snow in Tillamook
24 / 38
Shelley Dickson's view in Pacific City, Ore.
25 / 38
Beavercreek snow
26 / 38
Snow in Seaview, Wash.
27 / 38
Snow pup in Seaview, Wash.
28 / 38
Snow in Beaver, Oregon
29 / 38
Tiny, tiny Gresham snowman
30 / 38
The view outside Abby Carroll's home in Tillamook.
31 / 38
Snow falling at the Oregon Coast - about 3 miles east of Cannon Beach
32 / 38
Snow falling near the Oregon Coast, about 3 miles east of Cannon Beach
33 / 38
Snow in Seaside
34 / 38
Snow in Seaside
35 / 38
Snow in Mill City
36 / 38
Snow in Chinook, Washington - 2/3/2019
37 / 38
Snow in Damascus
38 / 38
Neena Kirkwood's view in Camas, Wash.