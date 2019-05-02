PORTLAND, Ore. — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm advisory from 7 p.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Saturday, calling for two to four inches to fall.
The weather service says up to six inches could fall at elevations 1,000 feet or higher.
"Plan on snow and ice covered roads tonight and Saturday," the NWS advisory says. "Travel conditions will deteriorate quickly tonight as temperatures fall below freezing. There is a small chance freezing may occur before this evening`s commute is over."
KGW meteorologist Rod Hill's forecast mirrors the weather service.
"Snow will quickly taper off Saturday evening as very cold air arrives, dropping valley temps to near 20 degrees" says KGW meteorologist Rod Hill. "Sunday looks mostly dry with flurries and daytime highs near 32 degrees. Keep an eye Sunday evening for a second weather system dropping one to three inches of accumulation in Portland into Monday morning."
Hill said one to two inches of snow could fall at the coast, four to eight inches in the Coast Range and six inches to a foot in the Cascade foothills.
KGW meteorologist Matt Zaffino answers your weather questions in this Thursday Facebook live chat.
Get the new KGW Portland weather app
KGW meteorologist Rod Hill said some forecast models show the possibility of 14 total inches of snow through Wednesday. While Zaffino said that scenario is not out of the question, he says there's a low-percentage chance the metro area gets that much snow.
With this latest storm, nearly five feet of snow could fall on Mount Hood from Thursday through next Tuesday, according to Zaffino. Over four feet could fall at HooDoo ski area and nearly four feet at Mount Bachelor.
Before Saturday's snowfall, the National Weather Service expected a band of light snow Friday morning between Wilsonville and Eugene. Accumulations will likely be between a dusting and a half-inch, the NWS said.
More helpful links:
- Radar: on.kgw.com/radar
- Weather-related closures: on.kgw.com/closures
- Weather alerts on.kgw.com/weatheralerts
- 7-day: on.kgw.com/7day
Traffic links:
- Traffic alerts: on.kgw.com/alerts
- Traffic speed maps: kgw.com/traffic
The threat of another snow storm follows one that created problems on the roads Monday and led to school closures throughout southwest Washington and western Oregon through Tuesday.