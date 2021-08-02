Wilsonville police asking for help finding a missing tortoise named Walter

WILSONVILLE, Ore. — The Wilsonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing tortoise whose brother misses him.



Well, it’s actually unclear whether or not tortoises can miss one another. However, Walter, the 30-year-old, 25-pound, sulcata tortoise did walk out of the Critter Cabana on July 9 around 1:15 p.m. It’s not uncommon for Walter to crawl out of the store, according to a press release from Wilsonville police. Walter is described as “surprisingly fast and smart.”



If you’re asking yourself, ‘How could a tortoise escape without anyone noticing what must surely be a slow exit,’ rest assured, according to Serenity Animal Farm, sulcata tortoises can run (walk, or perhaps shuffle?) up to a whopping 1 mile per hour.



Several minutes after Walter’s daring escape, a passerby notified Critter Cabana employees that he had seen a woman rescue him from the middle of an intersection near SW Holly Street and SW Jessica Street in Wilsonville. The woman said that her neighbor had a turtle and believed Walter might belong to them. The passerby assumed that Walter had escaped from the nearby pet store and reported it to them.