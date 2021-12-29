Willamette Week's Give!Guide looking to surpass year-end $6.5 million fundraising goal

After smashing their 2020 goal of $5 million by 30%, WW's Give!Guide is hoping to hit $6.5 million before the end of the year.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Have you looked at the calendar and realized the year is almost up? Do you have some Christmas cash or some money set aside for something? If year-end giving is on your to do list, there’s only a few days left.

“You can start at $10. You don't have to be Daddy Warbucks to make a difference,” said Toni Tringolo. Tringolo is the executive director of Willamette Week’s Give!Guide. This week is their biggest push to bring in fundraising dollars for organizations across the Portland metro area. The Give!Guide is a compilation of vetted nonprofits in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas counties. There are 202 nonprofits in this year’s Give!Guide split into ten categories.

“Home and hunger are new categories which address major pressing issues. I mean, look around and you see the need,” said Tringolo.

After smashing a $5 million goal in 2020, this year’s was set at $6.5 million. The total as of Wednesday afternoon was up to $5.1 million.

“That means we have a million and a half we need to get by Friday at midnight. So there's a lot to do,” Tringolo said.

“Our organization really looks to Give!Guide as being our primary end-of-year giving resource. It is such a fantastic way, we seem to be able to reach donors of all generations,” said Brandy Selover, executive director of the Sexual Assault Resource Center in Washington County. The SARC provides education, support, and advocacy for victims of sexual assault. They have been part of the Give!Guide for nine years.

“Even if they can just give the cost of a couple of lattes a week,” Selover smiled. “Which is ten bucks, that really goes to support.”

“More than 30% of all fundraising nationally, happens in the last month of the year,” Tringolo added. “And the majority of that happens during the last three days of the year and that is the window that we're in right now.

There’s also the Skidmore Prize, recognizing nonprofit professionals aged 35 and under. This year there are four winners doing diverse community work.

“They work full time in the nonprofit industry,” Tringolo said. “It doesn't matter what role they have. They're peer-nominated and they're making a difference in the work that they do.”

You can donate through New Year’s Eve at midnight to make your donation count toward your 2021 taxes. It would be great to surpass the $6.5 million goal, but both Tringolo and Selover say any amount you can give goes a long way.

“I would just encourage folks to look through the bios of the various nonprofits and give as much as they possibly can,” Selover said.