SPRINGFIELD, Ore. - The city of Springfield and Josephine County have terminated deals with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement that allows the agency to house immigrants who are living in or entering the country illegally in their jails.

That leaves NORCOR, the regional jail in The Dalles, as the only non-federal facility in Oregon that maintains a contract with ICE to hold detainees.

Josephine County ended its contract with ICE to house detainees at the Josephine Jail on May 31st. The jail confirmed the termination to KGW on June 27.

ICE had been allowed to hold between two and five detainees a day at the jail. Josephine County said the decision was not political.

The Register-Guard reports the Springfield City Council voted unanimously Monday to end the ICE contract with the Springfield Police Department.

ICE had been allowed to rent up to five of the jail's 100 beds at a time for inmates transferred there from other ICE detention centers.

Community members and activists in Springfield have spoken out in protest against the ICE contract for months.

A City Council memo says the jail housed 92 ICE detainees last year. The jail held 40 to 50 ICE detainees a year in previous fiscal years.

Protests across the country are calling for an end to ICE, following President Trump's recent "zero tolerance" policy that separated more than 2,000 immigrant children from their families after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border.

A Portland protest has shut down an ICE holding facility since last week.

President Trump said his administration's immigration policy protects national security.

More: Portland ICE protest starts nationwide movement

What we know about ICE detainees in Oregon and the jail that holds them

© 2018 KGW