Wildfire

Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

Here's what we know about each active fire in Eastern Washington.

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews.

Below you will find details on each active fire.

Riparia Fire

Credit: Whitman County Sheriff's Office
  • Location:  Near Ridpath Road south of Hay 
  • Date started: August 4, 2022 
  • Acres burned: 5,000
  • Containment: Contained
  • Current evacuations: No evacuations
  • Cause of fire: Under investigation

Lind Fire

Credit: Adams County Sheriff's Office
  • Location: 3 miles south of Lind
  • Date started: August 4, 2022, 11:45 a.m.
  • Acres burned: 2,500
  • Containment: Contained
  • Current evacuations: Level 3 in place for entire town
  • Cause of fire: Under investigation

Williams Lake Fire

Credit: Kyle Simchuk/KREM
Williams Lake Fire.
  • Location: Williams Lake Road in Cheney
  • Date started: August 3, 2022, 2:34 p.m.
  • Acres burned: 1,868 
  • Containment: 10%
  • Current evacuations: Level 2 evacuations for 40 homes
  • Cause of fire: Under investigation

Vantage Fire

Credit: Central Washington Fire Information
  • Location: Near Vantage Highway in Kittitas County
  • Date started: August 1, 2022
  • Acres burned: 30,000
  • Containment: 60%
  • Current evacuations: Town of Vantage under Level 2 evacuation
  • Cause of fire: Undetermined

Cow Fire

Credit: Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources
Cow Fire.
  • Location: 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg
  • Date started: August 3, 2022, 2:45 p.m. 
  • Acres burned: 4,600
  • Containment: 15%
  • Current evacuations: Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations in place for 1.5-mile radius from Malloy Road and North Wenas Road. 
  • Cause of fire: Under investigation

    

