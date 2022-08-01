Here are the wildfires we're tracking across Washington state

SPOKANE, Wash. — Several fires are burning across the state of Washington, prompting various responses from state emergency management crews.
Below you will find details on each active fire.
Riparia Fire
- Location: Near Ridpath Road south of Hay
- Date started: August 4, 2022
- Acres burned: 5,000
- Containment: Contained
- Current evacuations: No evacuations
- Cause of fire: Under investigation
Lind Fire
- Location: 3 miles south of Lind
- Date started: August 4, 2022, 11:45 a.m.
- Acres burned: 2,500
- Containment: Contained
- Current evacuations: Level 3 in place for entire town
- Cause of fire: Under investigation
Williams Lake Fire
- Location: Williams Lake Road in Cheney
- Date started: August 3, 2022, 2:34 p.m.
- Acres burned: 1,868
- Containment: 10%
- Current evacuations: Level 2 evacuations for 40 homes
- Cause of fire: Under investigation
Vantage Fire
- Location: Near Vantage Highway in Kittitas County
- Date started: August 1, 2022
- Acres burned: 30,000
- Containment: 60%
- Current evacuations: Town of Vantage under Level 2 evacuation
- Cause of fire: Undetermined
Cow Fire
- Location: 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg
- Date started: August 3, 2022, 2:45 p.m.
- Acres burned: 4,600
- Containment: 15%
- Current evacuations: Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations in place for 1.5-mile radius from Malloy Road and North Wenas Road.
- Cause of fire: Under investigation
