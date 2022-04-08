Williams Lake Fire | Fire 10% contained, Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations remain

Approximately 100 structures are threatened by the fire. Two structures and a fire engine were destroyed in the fire on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHENEY, Wash. — Update: As of Thursday at 8:30 a.m., the Williams Lake Fire is 10% contained, according to Spokane County Fire District 3.

The district also said that due to smoke obscuring visibility over the fire, the original report of 3,200 acres was an overestimate. At this time, the current estimate is at 1,000+ acres.

Officials said the fire is rural and moving into more broken, rocky terrain, bluffs and cliffs. Level 3 and Level 2 evacuations remain in place for the area. Air support will be coming in today to help further contain the blaze.

The fire district also reported that no primary residences have been lost. However, three other structures were lost in the fire.

Regarding the shelter at Cheney High School, pets are allowed in the building. The American Red Cross is trying to figure out the best way to provide shelter for livestock.

Original: A rapidly-growing wildfire broke out near Williams Lake in Cheney on Wednesday afternoon. As a result, two structures were destroyed, a fire engine was burned and is now a total loss and 39 homes are under Level 3 evacuations.

The fire started at approximately 2:34 p.m. on Wednesday. When fire crews arrived, the fire was already well established and spread quickly due to the high winds in the area.

As of Wednesday night, the fire has grown over 3,200 acres and is 0% contained, according to the Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

39 residences are under Level 3 evacuations as of Wednesday night. Additionally, nearly 100 residences and approximately 400 structures are threatened.

Lake Williams Fire Evacuations | Map 1/2

2/2 1 / 2

According to Spokane County Fire District 3 Fire Chief, Cody Rohrbach, two structures are confirmed to be total losses from the fire. A fire engine also caught fire but all firefighters inside were able to escape safely.

DNR sent multiple resources to aid in fighting the fire, including two tankers. Fire boss planes and agencies from Spokane, Whitman and Lincoln counties also aided in the fire, according to Fire District 3. State fire assistance was mobilized at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

At this time, no injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The American Red Cross will open a shelter at Cheney High School (460 N 6th St., Cheney, WA 99004) in response to the Williams Lake Fire. The shelter will open at 10:00 p.m. Assistance available at the shelter will include food, cots and other urgent needs, according to the Red Cross. All individuals in the area are requested to get to safety immediately.

Updated evacuation map. If you’re in the red area, please leave now. Cheney High School is open for evacuees. Fire size is estimated at over 3,000 acres. Posted by Spokane County Fire District #3 on Wednesday, August 3, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.