PORTLAND, Ore. — Will the government shutdown mean increased wildfire risk here in the Pacific Northwest?

A firefighting training session has already been canceled while other courses have been postponed.

However, a lot of wildfire training is going on as-planned in Oregon.



When a wildfire breaks out, federal agencies often hire privately contracted firefighters to do a lot of the work.

And because those contract crews are not dependent on federal funding, they are training as usual right now.

As for state agencies?

The Oregon Department of Forestry said so far three training sessions have been canceled due to the shutdown. But fire managers are still attending state-sponsored classes.

Senator Jeff Merkley was one of a dozen senators who sent a letter to President Trump urging him to stop the ongoing government shutdown, in part, because of the wildfire risk.

"This is also the right time of year to do some of the prescribed burns because it's not dangerous for fire spreading, so the prescribed burns don't happen," Merkley said. "This is just one other effect in addition to a long list of things... we could have some horrific forest fires next year that will be far worse because of the Trump shut down.



In a statement to KGW the U.S. Forest Service said:

"The agency is committed to supporting activities such as temporary and permanent fire hiring and some essential trainings that are critical to 2019 fire suppression."

In other words, the Forest Service will be hiring and at least doing some training during the shut-down.