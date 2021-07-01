Wildfire burning near The Dalles prompts evacuation orders

A level 3 "go now" evacuation order is in effect for some residents.

THE DALLES, Ore. — A new wildfire burning near The Dalles near Highway 197 south of Interstate 84 has prompted evacuation orders for some residents.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said a level 3 "go now" evacuation order is in effect for people living on the following streets:

Valley View Road

Old Dufur road to 13th Street

Benson Road

197/5 Mile intersection to 5 Mile/Benson intersection

The sheriff's office said a level 2 "get set" evacuation order is in effect for all of Lambert Street.

Oregon State Police (OSP) said the fire has closed a large stretch of Highway 197. OSP is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Firefighters are already battling a fire that broke out on Tuesday near Wrentham Road southeast of The Dalles. As of Thursday, the fire, now named the Wrentham Market Fire, has burned an estimated 10,000 acres. Deputies said it is about 38% contained.

***Traffic Alert

Large fire near HWY 197 MP 2 headed towards HWY. @OregonDOT & Troopers on scene. Avoid the area.



Check https://t.co/8nwsNJjLbg for traffic updates. pic.twitter.com/OiUSkM2DEO — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) July 1, 2021