Wildfire

Wildfire burning near The Dalles prompts evacuation orders

A level 3 "go now" evacuation order is in effect for some residents.
Credit: Oregon State Police

THE DALLES, Ore. — A new wildfire burning near The Dalles near Highway 197 south of Interstate 84 has prompted evacuation orders for some residents.

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office said a level 3 "go now" evacuation order is in effect for people living on the following streets:

  • Valley View Road
  • Old Dufur road to 13th Street
  • Benson Road
  • 197/5 Mile intersection to 5 Mile/Benson intersection 

The sheriff's office said a level 2 "get set" evacuation order is in effect for all of Lambert Street.

Credit: Google Earth

Oregon State Police (OSP) said the fire has closed a large stretch of Highway 197. OSP is asking drivers to avoid the area.

Firefighters are already battling a fire that broke out on Tuesday near Wrentham Road southeast of The Dalles. As of Thursday, the fire, now named the Wrentham Market Fire, has burned an estimated 10,000 acres. Deputies said it is about 38% contained.

This story will be updated.

