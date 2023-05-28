300 acres burn in wildfire southwest of Veneta

Crews have been working since Friday to put out the fire estimated to have burned 300 acres. As of Sunday evening, it is 60% contained.

VENETA, Ore. — A wildfire is burning about 10 miles Southwest of Veneta, Oregon near a region that experienced an east wind event, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry's Western Lane District.

Crews have been working to build containment lines and have done so around 60% of the fire, which remains an estimated 300 acres as of Sunday night according to a social media post.

Due to high humidity and cooler temperatures overnight Saturday, the fire drastically decreased around midnight, allowing firefighters to make progress in working to put out the flames.

7K Fire Update (10 miles SW of Veneta): Crews reached 40% lined & completely lined the 20-acre spot fire & plumbed it with hose. The fire remains an estimated 300 acres. Cooler weather will help efforts. Follow ODF Western Lane's Facebook page for updates: https://t.co/DEcXXnCDvS pic.twitter.com/VayAJSHLxa — Oregon Forestry (@ORDeptForestry) May 28, 2023

During the day Sunday, many crews assisted in continuing to put out the flames, including 12-20 person crews, six engines, six water tenders, two bulldozers and one faller, totaling 295 personnel.

"The aircraft line up on the fire remains the same as Saturday, including three Type 1, one Type 2 and two Type 3 helicopters. These air resources are extremely helpful on the steep terrain of the fire, especially in areas that are proving nearly impossible to get firefighters into safely," the Department of Forestry said.

Crews will continue to work towards holding existing containment lines, preventing the fire from growing in size, and keeping the fire threat away from nearby communities.

"The fire was able to spread across neighboring mountain ridges quickly because of continuous strong winds," Oregon Department of Forestry spokesperson Natalie Webber stated in an interview to KEZI 9 News.

Fire crews have been faced with an environment with steep terrain, narrow roads, brushy vegetation, and risks of falling trees and debris. The steep terrain has been making it hard for crews to have a direct line up against the fire’s perimeter in some areas.

"It really just brought it from that hill over to this one up through these trees down this area all the way up here and then around this side of the cliff, and that's where we ended up getting the spot fires further down that way," said Webber.

"That's such a top priority for us we want to keep it as small as possible and the first step is getting that line around it to keep it at this size where we're at right now," Webber said.

Perkins Peninsula County Park is currently closed to the public. Fire officials are asking the public to be aware of the closure and stay away from the area.

The cause of this fire is still under investigation. No evacuations have been ordered at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as needed.