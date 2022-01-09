I-84 closed in eastern Oregon as crews battle wildfire

The closures could last several hours, officials said. Crews are fighting the blaze but high winds are creating challenges.

ONTARIO, Ore. — A wildfire has closed Interstate 84 near the Oregon, Idaho border Thursday afternoon, the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) reported.

The interstate's eastbound lanes were closed Friday afternoon 6 miles east of Pendleton and into Ontario, ODOT said. Officials said the westbound lanes were closed between Ontario and Baker City.

Officials said crews are fighting the blaze but high winds are creating challenges.

Traffic is backed up on the interstate and officials are urging people to refrain from blindly following apps that could lead people onto unsuitable remote roads. No viable detours were available, officials said.

The closures could last several hours, officials said.

For the latest traffic conditions, check TripCheck.com.