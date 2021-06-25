Wildfire burning in Columbia River Gorge prompting evacuations

The fire is burning in Wasco County near Rowena. ODOT has closed a stretch of Highway 30.

THE DALLES, Ore. — A wildfire is burning in the Columbia River Gorge, eight miles west of The Dalles, and is prompting some evacuations.

Video sent in to KGW shows the flames burning along Interstate 84 and crews with large fire trucks. The fire is burning near the community of Rowena, in between the towns of Mosier and The Dalles.

The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed Highway 30 between mileposts 65.5 and 72. ODOT had also closed a stretch of the I-84 westbound, but those lanes have since reopened. Check the latest updates on Tripcheck here.

In a tweet, Oregon State Police said three fires have started along Highway 30 in that area.

** #TrafficAlert

3 fires have started along the westbound shoulder of Hwy 30. WB lanes closed & addresses from 5220 to 6090 HWY 30 are on level 3 evacuation notice- Avoid the area!

Cause is unknown

Follow https://t.co/8nwsNJjLbg for traffic updates pic.twitter.com/E68MJB6Vd5 — Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) June 25, 2021

The Wasco County Sheriff's Office announced these evacuation levels:

Level 3 GO NOW: From 5220 Hwy 30 West to 6090 Hwy 30 West, includes Rowena River Road and Mayer State Park.

Level 2 GET SET: from 5220 Hwy 30 West to Simmonelli Rd/Hwy 30 West Intersection

The fire comes as a record-breaking heat wave is set to take over the Pacific Northwest. Triple-digit temperatures are expected Saturday through Monday with the hot weather sticking around through next week. The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch.

Multiple fire agencies in the Portland metro area enacted outdoor burn bans that go through the next several days, including Clackamas County, Multnomah County, Washington County and Clark County.

Crews are also still working on the S-503 Fire burning along the north end of the Warm Springs Reservation that has burned more than 6,600 acres so far. It's 50% contained as of Thursday evening.