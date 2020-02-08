Large wildfire reported on east side of Hood River

The Hood River Sheriff's Office tweeted that crews are headed to the scene of the fire, which was reported just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Fire crews are headed to the scene of a large wildfire that started burning on the east side of the Hood River Saturday night.

That’s according to the Hood River Sheriff’s Office, which first tweeted about the blaze at around 10:30 p.m.

As of this writing, no additional information has been released about the exact size of the fire or if any structures are threatened.

We are aware of a large wildfire fire on the east side of Hood River and have fire units on the way. https://t.co/1AUZLxoz1I — Hood River Sheriff (@HRSO) August 2, 2020

A web camera in the area showed flames rising from a bluff along the river.

The Oregon Department of Forestry tweeted that fire danger in this area was extreme on Saturday.

Fire Danger is EXTREME in Central Oregon District. Fire prevention restrictions are in place across the District. MH-4 in The Dalles (Hood River County) is moving to IFPL 3 Aug. 1st. https://t.co/Y8mt45Xeq1 pic.twitter.com/YzXWMfGOnY — Oregon Department of Forestry Central OR (@ODF_COD) July 31, 2020