Large wildfire reported on east side of Hood River

HOOD RIVER, Ore. — Fire crews are headed to the scene of a large wildfire that started burning on the east side of the Hood River Saturday night.
That’s according to the Hood River Sheriff’s Office, which first tweeted about the blaze at around 10:30 p.m.
As of this writing, no additional information has been released about the exact size of the fire or if any structures are threatened.
A web camera in the area showed flames rising from a bluff along the river.
The Oregon Department of Forestry tweeted that fire danger in this area was extreme on Saturday.
