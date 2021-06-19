x
Wildfire burning hundreds of acres southeast of Mt. Hood

The S-503 Fire has burned an estimated 800 acres on the north end of the Warm Springs Reservation.
Credit: Mt. Hood Meadows
The wildfire as seen from Mt. Hood Meadows on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

MT HOOD, Ore. — A wildfire has burned an estimated 800 acres southeast of Mt. Hood near Warm Springs as of Saturday afternoon, according to a state interactive fire map

The S-503 Fire is believed to have started Friday around 5 p.m. off Highway 216 a few minutes east of Highway 26 on the north end of the Warm Springs Reservation. 

As of 5:15 p.m. Saturday, people who live west of Kelly Springs Road, including along Highway 26, are under a Level 2 "get set" evacuation order, the Wasco County Sheriff's Office said in a social media post. 

The fire is visible from Mt. Hood Meadows ski resort. The resort posted a timelapse of the fire's progression on Saturday. 

Saturday morning, Warm Springs firefighters said hot, dry conditions would play a factor in fighting this wildfire. 

