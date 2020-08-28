'Go now' evacuations ordered due to White River Fire

As of Friday morning, 108 homes are under Level 3 (GO) evacuation orders. Another 192 homes are under Level 2 (BE SET) and Level 1 (BE READY) orders.

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 (GO) evacuation orders Thursday afternoon due to the White River Fire.

As of Friday morning, 108 homes are under Level 3 evacuation orders. Another 192 homes are under Level 2 (BE SET) and Level 1 (BE READY) orders. Learn more about the three evacuation levels here.

Level 3 evacuation orders were issued for residents in the following areas:

East from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Highway 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Road and Highway 216. That includes all of Endersby Road, Linns Mill Road and Kelly Springs Road.

Residents who need to evacuate should go to Maupin High School.

On Friday morning, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown approved an emergency conflagration declaration for the fire, which authorizes the state fire marshal's office to mobilize resources to assists local crews battling the fire.

The White River Fire, which started Aug. 17, is burning about 13 miles southeast of Government Camp. It has spread to 4,500 acres and is 10% contained. Nearly 550 personnel are fighting the fire.

"This month, firefighting resources have been stretched to deal with 11 large wildfires," Brown said. "I am asking all Oregonians to remain vigilant with any activity that could spark a wildfire. We all need to do our part to help the many firefighters who are on the front-lines by preventing human-caused wildfires during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are heading outdoors this weekend, please follow all fire restrictions."

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) issued an air quality advisory on Friday to include southern and central Wasco County due to smoke from the White River Fire.