'Go now' evacuations ordered due to White River Fire

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued Level 3 (go now) evacuation orders Thursday afternoon due to the White River Fire.

Evacuations were issued for residents in the following areas:

East from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Highway 216 through Pine Grove to the intersection of Endersby Road and Highway 216. That includes all of Endersby Road, Linns Mill Road and Kelly Springs Road.

Residents who need to evacuate should go to Maupin High School.

The White River Fire, which started Aug. 17, is burning about 13 miles southeast of Government Camp. It has spread to 2,775 acres and is 10% contained. Nearly 550 personnel are fighting the fire.