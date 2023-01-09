New wildfire tax relief resources opened by Washington Department of Revenue

The Washington State Department of Revenue announced the new resources were put into effect to help affected victims find relief.

Example video title will go here for this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state is now offering tax relief to businesses and property owners who have been impacted by wildfires in the state.

The Washington State Department of Revenue (DOR) announced the new resources were put into effect to help affected victims find relief. Some of the services offered include extensions for excise tax returns for property owners, waiving penalties for qualified businesses who can't pay taxes because of the fire and other services.

“Its important that the people know there are resources available to them,” Revenue Director Drew Shirk said. “Our team is here to help our fellow Washingtonians navigate this disaster and get them back on their feet.”

Businesses affected by wildfires can now apply for credit for damaged timber on forest taxes and reschedule a planned audit. They also have more time to file a business license or registration renewal and have extensions on expiring resell permits.

Property owners impacted by the wildfires can contact their county assessor to reduce the taxable value of their property. Those who qualify could have their 2023 property taxes reduced based on value lost to the fires. You can find your county assessor here.

DOR said it reached out to counties impacted by wildfires to help address changes to property value and impacts on local levies and property tax bills.

More information on disaster relief resources can be found on the DOR website. Customer service is also available to help at (360) 705-6705.

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.