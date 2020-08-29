White River Fire in Wasco County has burned more than 15,000 acres, is 10% contained

Firefighters should have favorable weather conditions on Monday, with temperatures in the mid-70s and increased cloud cover.

WASCO COUNTY, Ore. — Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid-70s Monday, with a weak cold front and increased cloud cover making conditions favorable for firefighters battling the White River Fire in Wasco County.

According to a Monday morning update from Pacific Northwest Incident Management, crews were able to hold the spread of the fire Sunday. Fire managers were also able to fly over the fire and identify areas where crews have the best opportunity to safely engage and establish containment lines. Crews to the south connected and secured containment lines.

The fire has burned more than 15,000 acres and is 10% contained.

On Monday, firefighters plan to conduct a limited burn-out operation on the southwestern edge of the fire. Crews will also work to mitigate threats to property and structures to the south and east sides of the fire. And the construction and improvement of existing containment lines will continue.

The following evacuation orders were in effect as of Monday morning:

LEVEL 3: GO

Residences on Smock Road west of Smock Road and Ayres Road, including all residences on Barber Lane and Barlow Road

North of Victor Road, Claymier Road, Old Wapinita Road and Paulson Road to the intersection of Paulson and Victor Road

East from Bear Springs Ranger Station along Highway 216 through Pine Grove to intersection of Endersby Road and Higway 216

LEVEL 2: GET SET

Areas east of Highway 197 including Old Wapinita Road and all of Oak Springs Road to the Deschutes River

Area from Woodcock Road to Driver Road, to intersection of Smock and Ayres Road

East of Wapinita Road. Reservation Road intersection to Old Wapinita Road. Kelly Cutoff intersection to include Victor Road to Juniper Flat Road to the area of Juniper Flat. Old Wapinita Road intersection to Highway 197, along Natural Pasture Road to East Wapinita Road and Reservation Road intersection

LEVEL 1: GET READY

Area of Pine Hollow and Wamic

Tygh Valley to Pine Hollow

Fairgrounds Road to the intersection of Shadybrook and Fairgrounds going east to Highway 197

City of Maupin, west of the Deschutes River

In a video posted online Sunday morning, an incident commander working on the White River Fire spoke about the fire's spread.

An official said the east side of the fire saw significant fire activity both on the north and south corners. Both fixed wing aircraft and helicopters worked the north and south sides of the fire as crews on the ground used water and retardant.

Fire officials said they were working closely with local volunteers and sheriffs in the area to assure the safety of people in the area. As of Sunday afternoon, no homes had been lost to the fire.