Tunnel 5 Fire evacuation areas adjusted Thursday morning

Some areas to the east and west of the fire have been lowered from Level 3 to Level 2, although the central area around the fire is still at Level 3.

UNDERWOOD, Wash. — The evacuation levels around the Tunnel 5 fire have changed as of Thursday morning, according to the Skamania County Sheriff's Office, with some areas to the east and west of the fire reduced to lower-level evacuation orders.

The wildfire on the north side of the Columbia River Gorge opposite Hood River has been burning since Sunday. It was 5% contained as of Thursday morning and had spread to 556 acres, according to an update from fire officials. A total of 461 fire personnel are working on the blaze.

The overall footprint of the evacuation area remains similar to what was put in place earlier in the week, extending out to about a two-mile radius around the fire, although there have been adjustments along the perimeter of the zone.

The big change as of Thursday is that the eastern and western sides have now been lowered to Level 2 (Be Set). The entire zone was Level 3 (Go Now) when it was put in place. The adjustments are outlined below:

The area around Underwood and White Salmon to the east of the fire was initially put under a Level 1 (Get Ready) evacuation alert earlier in the week, but it was lifted on Tuesday morning.

A roughly 10-mile stretch of State Route 14 remains closed around the fire area as of Thursday. The forecast calls for slightly cooler temperatures but with winds increasing in the afternoon, fire officials said. Fire crews worked Wednesday to make preparations along the western end of the fire and will continue to do so Thursday due to higher anticipated winds over the weekend.

Here's what evacuation levels mean

Level 1 Notice - Be Ready: Residents should be aware of the danger that exists in their area and monitor local media outlets for information. Residents with special needs should take note and begin making arrangements to evacuate. Evacuations at this time are voluntary.

Level 2 Notice - Be Set: This level indicates there is significant danger to your area, and residents should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or outside of the affected area, or if choosing to remain, to be ready at a moment's notice. Emergency services cannot guarantee that they will be able to notify you if conditions rapidly deteriorate.