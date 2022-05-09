Gov. Brown invokes Emergency Conflagration Act for second Wallowa County fire

The Sturgill Fire surged to cover nearly 13,000 acres on Monday. It's one of several lightning-sparked fires burning in the Wallowa Whitman National Forest.

Example video title will go here for this video

JOSEPH, Ore. — Governor Kate Brown on Monday night invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for a second fire burning in Wallowa County after it exploded in size throughout the day.

The Sturgill Fire was last estimated at nearly 13,000 acres, burning west of Enterprise and Joseph near the Union County line.

The Double Creek Fire was declared a conflagration on Saturday afternoon after it began threatening homes and other structures near the community of Imnaha.

The Double Creek and Sturgill fires are among several fires burning in the Wallowa Mountains after thunderstorms brought lightning strikes to the region. In addition to Double Creek and Sturgill, the Goat Mountain 2 and Nebo fires are located in the same mountain range.

In a statement issued Monday night, Gov. Brown said that the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office had issued evacuation notices for the Sturgill fire near the community of Lostine, northwest of Enterprise.

"The Sturgill Fire grew rapidly today and has the potential for further growth in the coming days, which requires additional resources to support response efforts," said Brown. "This is a good reminder that conditions can change quickly and that fire knows no bounds. With forecasted weather conditions this week and numerous fires in the wilderness areas near communities, it is important for all Oregonians to be prepared. Follow all evacuation orders, and continue to follow local and statewide fire prevention regulations to keep our communities safe and our natural resources protected."

The governor is empowered to invoke the Emergency Conflagration Act when a fire poses a "threat to life, safety and property" beyond the ability of local firefighting agencies to handle. It frees up state resources like the Office of the State Fire Marshal to respond.

Brown's office said that an OSFM Incident Management Team had already mobilized for the Double Creek Fire and would extend to take unified command of efforts on the Sturgill Fire.

Activity from the Sturgill Fire yesterday. Quite a few fires in the Pacific Northwest out in work yesterday. Oregon has some monsters brewing. Thanks to the Substack subscriber who sent this in. 🙏🍻#oregon #orwx #wildfire #sturgillfire #fire pic.twitter.com/fZRkvCcZhS — TheHotshotWakeUp: Podcast (@HotshotWake) September 1, 2022

"Oregon State Fire Marshal will remain vigilant with response with forecasted winds in the forecast and multiple lightning-caused fires outside Oregon cities," the OSFM said in its own statement. "Our resources will be there to protect life and structures. OSFM will assess the response needs with the forecasted weather and fire conditions and bring in additional task forces through the Oregon Fire Mutual Aid System."