100-acre fire in Columbia River Gorge leads to evacuations

The fire is burning west of The Dalles and is expected to be about 30% contained by midnight.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another fire broke out in the Columbia River Gorge Wednesday afternoon and prompted evacuations.

The fire, named the Sevenmile Hill Fire, is burning west of The Dalles. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office issued the following evacuation orders:

Level 3 (Go Now): Sevenmile Hill Road along Chenowith Road to the Brownscreek Road intersection, including Oak Hill Drive and McDonald Way.

Level 2 (Get Ready): Brownscreek Road to the 4500 block of Cherry Height Road.

The orders will remain in effect overnight and be reevaluated at 8 a.m. Thursday. People who need to evacuate can receive Red Cross assistance at the National Guard Readiness Center, located at 402 E. Scenic Dr. in The Dalles. For more information, contact Wasco County Emergency Management at 541-506-2790.

The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) said at 7 p.m. that forward progress of the fire had been stopped. The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said the fire is expected to be about 30% contained by midnight. The fire is estimated to be about 100 acres and has burned mostly grass with some brush and timber, ODF said.

The fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m. The cause of the fire has not been determined and is under investigation. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call the WCSO at 541-296-4626.

Crews on the ground include 115 firefighters and 17 tenders and engines. Two helicopters are also helping with fire suppression efforts. Resources are being used to secure the fire line, ODF said.

The Sevenmile Hill Fire comes a week after the Mosier Creek Fire, which has burned nearly 1,000 acres and destroyed several homes between Hood River and The Dalles but is now in the mop-up phase.

Also on Wednesday, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown declared a state of emergency due to wildfires burning across the state and the heightened risk of more fires starting.

The governor's declaration authorizes the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal, in coordination with the Oregon Office of Emergency Management, to receive help from other state agencies.

“The wildfire season has escalated in Oregon this summer, and fire crews are working in extreme temperatures to keep homes and resources safe during this pandemic,” Brown said. “I’m committed to making state resources available to ensure crews have the resources they need on the ground and across the state. I urge the public to use extreme caution and be mindful of fire restrictions to protect the beauty and bounty of our state.”