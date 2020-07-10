Satellite images show Beachie Creek Fire's devastation

The wildfire has killed at least five people, destroyed thousands of structures and burned more than 193,000 acres.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — The Beachie Creek Fire in Marion County has grown from a 10-acre fire into one of the most devastating wildfires in Oregon history.

The wildfire has killed at least five people, destroyed thousands of structures and burned more than 193,000 acres. As of Wednesday, the fire is 62% contained.

KGW analyzed satellite images, photos, video, incident reports, weather forecasts and first responder radio traffic to reconstruct how the Beachie Creek Fire erupted.