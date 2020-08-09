Reporter's notebook: Wildfires in Oregon and Washington

KGW has reporters in Marion and Clackamas counties covering the multiple wildfires. These are their live updates from the field.

PORTLAND, Oregon — Multiple wildfires are burning in parts of Oregon and southwest Washington on Tuesday. KGW has multiple reporters out in the field covering the fires.

This notebook will share their live updates from the field.

Marion County: Christine Pitawanich

KGW's Christine Pitawanich is in Stayton, Oregon, where smoke from the Lionshead Fire is in the air.

12:22 p.m. It's the beginning of the afternoon in Stayton, but the skies are dark red with pieces of ash floating in the air.

1:15 p.m. Highway 22 eastbound is closed from Stayton to Santiam Junction. From right by the road closure sign, the sky looks much more yellow at this point.

2:45 p.m. The smoke in the air is still thick in Stayton, where a Level 2 (Be Set) evacuation order has been issued.

Our Christine Pitawanich/KGW has been in Marion County all day covering the fire, evacuations, and smoke. Here’s what she’s seeing in Stayton right now. Posted by KGW-TV on Tuesday, September 8, 2020

KGW's Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino drove up I-5 Tuesday morning, through thick smoke.

I-5 northbound near Albany, OR this morning. Wildfires in the Cascades bellowed by strong east winds, flooding Willamette Valley with thick smoke. #kgwweather #wildfire #orwx #extremeweather pic.twitter.com/m0h5yLUBoR — Matt Zaffino (@Zaffino) September 8, 2020

Clackamas County: Morgan Romero

KGW's Morgan Romero is in Molalla, where a fire broke out early Tuesday morning near RSG Forest Products.

12:05 p.m. A lot of smoke is in the air, and flames are visible in the distance. Fire crews are having a difficult time containing the fire because of dry conditions and changing wind directions.

1:25 p.m. Another fire is burning in Eagle Creek between Damascus and Estacada and some residents have been told to evacuate.